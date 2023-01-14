32°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Burning truck shuts down I-10 West near Siegen Lane

Related Story

BATON ROUGE - A semi truck caught fire along I-10 Thursday afternoon, creating a traffic nightmare on the interstate.

The inferno was first spotted shortly before 2:30 p.m. on the westbound side of the interstate, just past Siegen Lane. It wasn't immediately clear what caused the fire or if anyone was hurt. 

It did not appear that any other cars were involved. 

The interstate was initially blocked, but one lane has since reopened. 

Related Images

News
Burning truck snarls traffic on I-10 West...
Burning truck snarls traffic on I-10 West near Siegen Lane
BATON ROUGE - A semi truck caught fire along I-10 Thursday afternoon, creating a traffic nightmare on the interstate. ... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, January 12 2023 Jan 12, 2023 Thursday, January 12, 2023 2:41:00 PM CST January 12, 2023

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days