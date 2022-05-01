71°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Burning 18-wheeler shuts down I-10 East at Acadian Thruway

Related Story

BATON ROUGE - Eastbound lanes of I-10 were closed off Friday afternoon due to an 18-wheeler that burst into flames in the roadway.

The fire was reported around 2 p.m. on I-10 near the Acadian Thruway. No serious injuries were reported.

The interstate partially reopened around 3 p.m.. 

News
Burning 18-wheeler shuts down I-10 East at...
Burning 18-wheeler shuts down I-10 East at Acadian Thruway
BATON ROUGE - Eastbound lanes of I-10 were closed off Friday afternoon due to an 18-wheeler that burst into flames... More >>
1 day ago Friday, April 29 2022 Apr 29, 2022 Friday, April 29, 2022 2:03:00 PM CDT April 29, 2022

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days