71°
Latest Weather Blog
Burning 18-wheeler shuts down I-10 East at Acadian Thruway
Related Story
BATON ROUGE - Eastbound lanes of I-10 were closed off Friday afternoon due to an 18-wheeler that burst into flames in the roadway.
The fire was reported around 2 p.m. on I-10 near the Acadian Thruway. No serious injuries were reported.
The interstate partially reopened around 3 p.m..
News
BATON ROUGE - Eastbound lanes of I-10 were closed off Friday afternoon due to an 18-wheeler that burst into flames... More >>
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Garth Brooks rocks Tiger Stadium on Saturday night
-
Garth Brooks fans roll up early for a party before the party
-
Fans have special plans for the Garth Brooks concert
-
Garth Brooks just as fired up as fans at pre-concert press conference
-
Officials break ground on new Intracoastal Canal Bridge project