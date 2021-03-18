53°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Burning 18-wheeler shuts down Basin Bridge

RAMAH - A vehicle fire on the Basin Bridge shut down a portion of 1-10 West Tuesday afternoon.

According to DOTD traffic data, the interstate is closed between Ramah and Butte La Rose, with traffic building since the accident occurred just before 6 p.m. 

A video sent in by a WBRZ viewer showed a burning 18-wheeler and firefighters closing the roadway to put out the fire. 

It is unclear if anyone was hurt in the fire. 

