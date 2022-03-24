Burglars guessed storage facility's passcode, stole jewels and clothing

BATON ROUGE - A pair of burglars stole thousands of dollars worth of jewelry and clothing after they correctly guessed the passcode to a storage facility on Perkins Road.

The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office first released details surrounding the crime Tuesday.

The department said the two thieves showed up outside Appletree Storage along Perkins Road on March 2. According to the sheriff's office, the pair dialed "random" security codes into the key pad at the business' entrance until they were able to get inside.

The men were then caught on video cutting the lock off a storage unit. Officials said the two got away with about $4,200 worth of valuables.

Deputies suspect the same two burglars are tied to numerous other storage unit thefts in the area.

Ronal Serpas, a criminology professor at Loyola in New Orleans and the former Chief of Police of the New Orleans Police Department, says the break in raises questions.

In his long career in law he has seen many things but in such a bizarre case, he says the chances of someone guessing the correct code is slim.

"I've seen cases where people have secreted themselves behind someone who was using their ATM machine or using a passcode or a combination lock of some sort. I don't think that is particularly unusual but being able to do that without some insight seems to be a really random chance," Serpas said.

Anyone with information should contact the sheriff's office at 225-388-5064.