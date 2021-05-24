Buckingham Avenue residents try to recover from recent flooding

BATON ROUGE - The recent flooding hit residents hard in the 1200 block of Buckingham Avenue.

"On top of dealing with the pandemic and now having to go through a flood for the second time, it just kinda blew my mind," resident Gertrude Hillard said.

Hillard's flood-damaged home has been gutted, with ruined items piled up on the curb.

Hillard's neighbor, 69-year-old Debra Moore, was just recovering from COVID-19 when the storm came through.

"Just got out of the hospital with covid, and this happened two days later," Moore said.

Moore's family and friends came in from out of town to help her with repairs. Another resident, Toni Toussaint, is also in bad shape after the flood.

"My house is destroyed, the cars are destroyed, nobody has been in the neighborhood to try to offer us any assistance," Toussaint said.

The homeowner believes Jones Creek, which is right behind her house, is the problem. She said it flooded, sending several feet of water into houses and cars.

Toussaint has flood insurance but has to stay with her children until her claim can be filed and she receives a settlement.

"I just want somebody to reach out to us, some kind of assistance. I want that canal fixed. We can't keep going through this," Toussaint said.