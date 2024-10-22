Brusly residents celebrate 'Feast on the Levee'

BRUSLY - Brusly residents gathered at 'Feast on the Levee' on Sunday to eat and unite as a community.

The St. John the Baptist Catholic Church held the event that had a 5-K run, bike ride, games, inflatables and live music. Organizer Jean Crites said there was something for everyone to enjoy.

"Any age, we'll have something for you here," Crites said.

If you missed out on the fun, the church will hold another celebration next year.