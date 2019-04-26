Brusly Police searching for its own missing guns

BRUSLY - An audit found that 20 guns went missing from the Brusly Police Department while former Chief of Police Jamie Whaley ran the department.

In a four year span handguns, shotguns and assault rifles vanished from the department. Brusly Mayor Joey Normand says the town is doing everything it can to locate the weapons.

"It's quite disturbing actually, but the comforting thing is that we now have control of what's going on in the police department and we know exactly where we stand. We expect to continue to do it that way from now on," he said.

The new Brusly Chief of Police, Richie Johnson, says the department now keeps an inventory of everything. Seven of the 20 guns were located, but 13 are still missing.

"I think this is a lesson to any agency no matter what size of an agency that it's pretty important that you keep a good handle on where your assets are, especially when you're talking about weapons," said Johnson.

Brusly is working with ATF and the Inspector General's Office to find the missing guns. The investigation includes a national database that would flag one of the guns if it's sold by a gun dealer.

"With the 13, those guns could have actually been swapped in some buy-back program or swapped to a gun dealer and the agency could have got guns back in their place," said Johnson. "But the issue is the reason we don't know the answer to that is they weren't properly disposed of by the chief going to the town council and declaring them a surplus."

In June, state investigators accused Whaley of stealing seven guns from the police department. Whaley pleaded not guilty and has a hearing scheduled in October.