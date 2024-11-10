74°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Brusly football beats Istrouma

Related Story

BATON ROUGE - The Brusly football team won its third game in a row Friday night at Istrouma.

The Panthers outlasted the Indians in a low-scoring affair, 7-6.

Brusly's Patrick Gales had a long touchdown run in the third quarter to tie the game at 6. The ensuing extra point for the Panthers made it a 7-6 game.

Brusly finishes the regular season 7-3 overall and 5-2 in District 6-4A play.

Istrouma falls to 7-3 overall and 4-3 in district play.

News
Brusly holds off Istrouma in regular season...
Brusly holds off Istrouma in regular season finale
BATON ROUGE - The Brusly football team won its third game in a row Friday night at Istrouma. The... More >>
1 day ago Friday, November 08 2024 Nov 8, 2024 Friday, November 08, 2024 10:40:00 PM CST November 08, 2024

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days