74°
Latest Weather Blog
Brusly football beats Istrouma
Related Story
BATON ROUGE - The Brusly football team won its third game in a row Friday night at Istrouma.
The Panthers outlasted the Indians in a low-scoring affair, 7-6.
Brusly's Patrick Gales had a long touchdown run in the third quarter to tie the game at 6. The ensuing extra point for the Panthers made it a 7-6 game.
Brusly finishes the regular season 7-3 overall and 5-2 in District 6-4A play.
Istrouma falls to 7-3 overall and 4-3 in district play.
News
BATON ROUGE - The Brusly football team won its third game in a row Friday night at Istrouma. The... More >>
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
LSU fans flood campus for College GameDay as the Tigers gear up...
-
Towing rate increases coming up at commission meeting, what to know
-
Scotlandville senior representing the state in national youth leadership organization
-
2une In Tailgate: LSU vs Alabama
-
LSU fans divided over live tiger at football game