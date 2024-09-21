73°
Latest Weather Blog
Brusly dominates Tara in Thursday 6-4A match up
Related Story
Brusly - The Brusly Panthers are now 2-0 on the season after defeating Tara Thursday night in dominating fashion.
The Panthers capitalized on their first three drives with touchdown passes from Josiah Hogan to Cordell Oxley and Marion Irving. Oxley would also run in a touchdown for the Panthers to go up 23-0 in the first quarter.
They would dominate the Trojans in this game, winning big, 64-0.
Brusly will face Plaquemine next week and Tara will face Istrouma.
News
Brusly - The Brusly Panthers are now 2-0 on the season after defeating Tara Thursday night in dominating fashion. ... More >>
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Friday Night Blitz Game of the Week: U-High vs. Catholic
-
Ponchatoula school officials respond to reports of 'bat infestation' causing foul smells
-
Pedestrian dead after being struck by vehicle on I-10
-
Man arrested on murder charges related to fatal shooting outside of Uncle...
-
House rejects temporary funding bill to avoid government shutdown