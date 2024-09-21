Brusly dominates Tara in Thursday 6-4A match up

Brusly - The Brusly Panthers are now 2-0 on the season after defeating Tara Thursday night in dominating fashion.

The Panthers capitalized on their first three drives with touchdown passes from Josiah Hogan to Cordell Oxley and Marion Irving. Oxley would also run in a touchdown for the Panthers to go up 23-0 in the first quarter.

They would dominate the Trojans in this game, winning big, 64-0.

Brusly will face Plaquemine next week and Tara will face Istrouma.