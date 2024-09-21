73°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Brusly dominates Tara in Thursday 6-4A match up

Related Story

Brusly - The Brusly Panthers are now 2-0 on the season after defeating Tara Thursday night in dominating fashion.

The Panthers capitalized on their first three drives with touchdown passes from Josiah Hogan to Cordell Oxley and Marion Irving. Oxley would also run in a touchdown for the Panthers to go up 23-0 in the first quarter.

They would dominate the Trojans in this game, winning big, 64-0.

Brusly will face Plaquemine next week and Tara will face Istrouma.

News
Brusly dominates Tara in Thursday 6-4A match...
Brusly dominates Tara in Thursday 6-4A match up
Brusly - The Brusly Panthers are now 2-0 on the season after defeating Tara Thursday night in dominating fashion. ... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, September 19 2024 Sep 19, 2024 Thursday, September 19, 2024 10:42:00 PM CDT September 19, 2024

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days