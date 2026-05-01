BRPD: Woman arrested after kicking down apartment door, stabbing occupant in face, arm

BATON ROUGE — A woman was arrested after she kicked in an apartment door and stabbed the occupant multiple times in the face, head and arms, as well as dragging them across concrete, Baton Rouge Police arrest records say.

Shadraiona Solomon, 26, allegedly went to the North Ardenwood Drive apartment on April 4 to retrieve items from the occupant of the apartment. After the occupant didn't answer the door, police said that Solomon's level of aggression increased.

Solomon then called the police herself, with the occupant of the home saying they wouldn't answer the door until cops arrived. Solomon then began kicking down the door of the apartment, an arrest warrant said.

Solomon eventually broke into the apartment and was armed with a large kitchen knife that she began stabbing the apartment's resident in the face and arm with, police added.

The victim was also on the phone with police when Solomon broke in, the affidavit said.

Solomon then chased them to grab the phone, eventually dragging them across the apartment complex's parking lot while driving away in her car. This caused a road rash on the victim's right leg, the warrant added.

Solomon was arrested more than three weeks later on Wednesday, and booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on home invasion, aggravated second-degree battery, armed robbery and simple criminal damage to property charges.