77°
Latest Weather Blog
BRPD to host National Night Out Against Crime
Related Story
BATON ROUGE - The Baton Rouge Police Department is encouraging residents to participate in the National Night Out Against Crime event.
"National Night Out Against Crime has proven to be an effective and enjoyable event to promote neighborhood spirit and positive community-police partnerships in our fight for safer communities," a release said.
Community members can enjoy fun, gifts, and free food at the event. Residents can learn fire safety with the fire department's interactive fire house, see police K-9 demonstrations, and get an up close look at police horses. Children can also get picture IDs made.
The event runs from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. at BRPD Headquarters.
News
BATON ROUGE - The Baton Rouge Police Department is encouraging residents to participate in the National Night Out Against Crime... More >>
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
More street lighting coming to Tigerland after student struck, killed crossing road
-
Quiet court program to erase traffic tickets abruptly put 'on hold'
-
College students challenge strangers to water gun fight amid summer heat
-
Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office gets plate-reading patrol unit to track down criminals
-
Edwin Edwards reacts to passing of former Governor Kathleen Blanco