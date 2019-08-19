BRPD to host National Night Out Against Crime

BATON ROUGE - The Baton Rouge Police Department is encouraging residents to participate in the National Night Out Against Crime event.

"National Night Out Against Crime has proven to be an effective and enjoyable event to promote neighborhood spirit and positive community-police partnerships in our fight for safer communities," a release said.

Community members can enjoy fun, gifts, and free food at the event. Residents can learn fire safety with the fire department's interactive fire house, see police K-9 demonstrations, and get an up close look at police horses. Children can also get picture IDs made.

The event runs from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. at BRPD Headquarters.