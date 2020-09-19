Latest Weather Blog
BRPD to host memorial blood drive in honor of Denham Springs High's Remy Hidalgo
Related Story
BATON ROUGE - The Baton Rouge Police Department is hosting a memorial blood drive in honor of Denham Springs High School's Remy Hidalgo.
The drive will take place at the BRPD training academy, located at 9000 Airline Hwy on Wednesday, Sept. 23 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The Blood Center plans to donate $10 to Hidalgo's family for each blood donation.
The student-athlete was airlifted to Our Lady of the Lake in Baton Rouge Tuesday after suddenly collapsing at football practice. He was later transported to Children's Hospital in New Orleans.
His family said that he was in desperate need of a blood transfusion Thursday night and from then on, his condition continued to deteriorate.
Hidalgo passed away at the hospital Friday morning.
Please join the Baton Rouge Police Department, Wednesday, September 23, 2020 at the BRPD's Headquarter from 8 am to 5 pm. BRPD will be hosting a Blood Drive in honor of Denham Springs High School student, Remy Hidalgo.— Baton Rouge Police (@BRPD) September 18, 2020
A candle light vigil was held at Denham Springs High Wednesday evening on the football field where he collapsed the day prior.
Hundreds of people rallied together in support of #77 from students to teachers, even fellow football players from rival schools Live Oak and Central.
News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
La. adopting federal guidelines easing restrictions on nursing home visits
-
Louisiana teacher uses Joe Burrow and some presidential figures to practice social...
-
Doctor warns heat stroke can strike anyone at any time, despite age
-
BRPD to host memorial blood drive in honor of Denham Springs High's...
-
St. James bar owners ready to open up for business
Sports Video
-
Coach O speaks with media, says 'most' of team has had coronavirus
-
LSU's Neil Farrell opting back in for 2020 season
-
LHSAA moves up start of high school football, teams cleared to start...
-
LSU AD Scott Woodwards talks Game Day for Tiger Stadium
-
Former LSU Tiger Tre White emotional over new NFL deal