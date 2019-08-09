85°
Latest Weather Blog
BRPD to announce details on federal grant aimed at fighting crime
Related Story
BATON ROUGE - Baton Rouge Police Chief Murphy Paul is expected to release more details Thursday afternoon about a grant awarded to law enforcement aimed at reducing crime.
The grant is funded through the U.S. Department of Justice.
Grant information:
-A comprehensive violence reduction strategy created by the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) to leverage the broad spectrum of existing DOJ resources
-A new DOJ model to deliver strategic, intensive TTA in an “all hands” approach
-A site-specific effort designed to complement existing local antiviolence efforts
-Three-year engagement aimed at increasing crime-fighting capacity
Be sure to watch future WBRZ newscasts for more information.
News
BATON ROUGE - Baton Rouge Police Chief Murphy Paul is expected to release more details Thursday afternoon about a grant... More >>
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Light pole falls from base, smashes onto moving car along Airline Highway
-
Parking still an issue for some downtown businesses
-
New video shows fight between fire chief, police officer in Slaughter
-
American flag longer than two school buses now flying over Plaquemine
-
Man severely burned trying to rescue 75-year-old father from deadly house fire