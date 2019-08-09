85°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

BRPD to announce details on federal grant aimed at fighting crime

Related Story

BATON ROUGE - Baton Rouge Police Chief Murphy Paul is expected to release more details Thursday afternoon about a grant awarded to law enforcement aimed at reducing crime.

The grant is funded through the U.S. Department of Justice.

Grant information:

-A comprehensive violence reduction strategy created by the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) to leverage the broad spectrum of existing DOJ resources

-A new DOJ model to deliver strategic, intensive TTA in an “all hands” approach

-A site-specific effort designed to complement existing local antiviolence efforts

-Three-year engagement aimed at increasing crime-fighting capacity

Be sure to watch future WBRZ newscasts for more information. 

News
BRPD to announce details on grant aimed...
BRPD to announce details on grant aimed at fighting crime
BATON ROUGE - Baton Rouge Police Chief Murphy Paul is expected to release more details Thursday afternoon about a grant... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, August 08 2019 Aug 8, 2019 Thursday, August 08, 2019 9:13:00 AM CDT August 08, 2019

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days