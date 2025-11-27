Latest Weather Blog
BRPD: Third arrest made in deadly shooting at tattoo parlor
BATON ROUGE — A third person has been arrested in connection to a fatal shooting in October after an argument over a tattoo, the Baton Rouge Police Department announced Tuesday evening.
Gregory Stewart Jr., 22, was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison for second-degree murder.
According to arrest documents, Sylvester Bouligny III, 29, paid a non-refundable $150 deposit for a tattoo appointment at Faded District Barbershop. When he showed up late, he was told to reschedule or wait until the artist finished with his current client.
Documents say that Bouligny left the barber shop and later returned with two people to confront the artist for a refund. When the artist refused, Bouligny allegedly punched him and the two began to fight. The other two men are accused of firing shots inside the barbershop, killing 29-year-old Marvin Tolliver in the process.
According to BRPD, one of those men was Stewart. The other was allegedly Travis Kenny Jr., who was arrested on Nov. 4 and also booked for second-degree murder.
BRPD said despite the three arrests, the case is still under investigation.
