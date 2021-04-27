BRPD searching for shooter near popular Government Street restaurant

BATON ROUGE - Police searched the area near Doe's Eat Place after a shooting in an adjacent parking lot around 7:30 p.m. Thursday.

Restaurant patrons reported being asked to stay inside as officers searched for a suspect outside.

EMS was not dispatched to the scene since someone drove the shooting victim to a hospital. The victim suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Armed Robbery detectives were on scene working with homicide detectives, according to BRPD.

During the search, Baton Rouge Firefighters arrived and put out a fire inside a dumpster on the property. Moments later, police searched the dumpster for evidence.

Police have not released any information on a suspect.