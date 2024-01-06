BRPD's Air Support Unit disbanded, replaced by drones

BATON ROUGE - Helicopters that were once used by Baton Rouge police to pursue suspects in car chases or locate individuals on the run are grounded for now as the department pivots to a safer alternative.



The decision was made after Air Support Unit officers Sergeant David Poirrier and Corporal Scotty Canezaro were killed in a chopper crash last March.



"With the discontinuing of the Air Support Unit, we're focusing on the use of technology," said Sgt. L'Jean McKneely.



Though BRPD wouldn't say the exact number, the department has invested in "many" drones to be their eyes in the sky.



"Drones are used as a safety measure for us to use some type of recon and going in and getting evidence and information prior to going into certain situations."



Following the fatal crash, the use of helicopters aiding in car chases came under scrutiny for being dangerous and unnecessary.

With drones, officers can safely survey from the ground.



"The drones are sent up in an attempt to either follow vehicles that we might be looking for or actively pursuing and those individuals bailing from those cars, we send those drones to assist us in locating those persons."



Each drone is outfitted with the latest technology.



"They have thermal gear that's on them. They are able to follow a vehicle and people as they are traveling around the streets or as they're walking through yards."



And they have more practical, everyday uses too.



"We put those drones up there and they assist us with traffic control just like the helicopters did. Officers put drones up to see how traffic is flowing at the end of the game and they put us in the position to make adjustments as needed during the end of football games."



BRPD's old hangar will now be used by the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office and they will assist BRPD when needed.

They say in some cases, drones can't go certain distances, and since they're battery operated, they can't be up as long as helicopters.