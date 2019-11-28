59°
Latest Weather Blog
BRPD reassigning 80 officers to combat recent spike in homicides
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Revenge not the focus for LSU as Aggies come to town
-
Expect extra police patrols on BR interstate system Sunday
-
Marine, scout leader center of large child porn case in Livingston Parish
-
Incredible video shows train plowing into stalled semi truck in Iberville Parish
-
Volunteers work tirelessly to provide charitable Thanksgiving feast