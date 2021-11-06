BRPD ramps up recruiting efforts offering self-defense class

BATON ROUGE - The Baton Rouge Police Department is filling out their ranks, not only with police officers, but with individuals that help aid officers as well. That person could be you or someone you know.

Corporal Rendy Richard visited News 2 at 4 on Wednesday to talk about the department's efforts to get more people involved with local police.

Beyond the officer aid positions mentioned in the video, Baton Rouge Police is also offering an Equalizer Women's Self-Defense class as yet another way to bring about a safer community. The class will be held at the Baton Rouge Police Department Training Academy, located at 9000 Airline Hwy. The class times are from 6:00pm until 10:00pm for each session. There is no charge to attend the class which is open to women over the age of 13. Participants should wear comfortable clothing suitable for physical activity.

The course covers: facts about violence against women, reducing the risk of becoming a victim, defensive striking, common grab defenses, head-lock defenses, bear hug defenses, striking and knife defense and group escapes.

Participants must attend all 4 sessions to be certified.

Class size is limited so participants should register early by visiting the event's evenbrite.com page by clicking here.

You can get the full details for Corporal Richard by checking out the attached video.