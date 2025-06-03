73°
BRPD: Person injured in shooting taken to hospital from Plank Road

BATON ROUGE - One person was injured in a shooting Saturday night and taken to the hospital from Plank Road, the Baton Rouge Police Department said.

The injured person was at the Mobil gas station at the 1300 block of Plank Road; officials do not know where the initial shooting happened.

The victim is in stable condition, officials said.

