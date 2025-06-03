73°
Latest Weather Blog
BRPD: Person injured in shooting taken to hospital from Plank Road
Related Story
BATON ROUGE - One person was injured in a shooting Saturday night and taken to the hospital from Plank Road, the Baton Rouge Police Department said.
The injured person was at the Mobil gas station at the 1300 block of Plank Road; officials do not know where the initial shooting happened.
The victim is in stable condition, officials said.
News
BATON ROUGE - One person was injured in a shooting Saturday night and taken to the hospital from Plank Road,... More >>
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Investigative Unit: Two DCI inmates brutally attacked in six months, one fatally
-
Law enforcement, mayor participate in community walk in Glen Oaks neighborhood
-
Man killed in shooting along David Drive on Monday
-
EBRSO: Deputies investigating after two people arrive to hospital with gunshot wounds
-
More than 2,000 Entergy customers in Bocage neighborhood out of power