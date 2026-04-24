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BRPD: One person injured following drive-by shooting at Town South Food Mart on Staring Lane

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BATON ROUGE - One person was injured in a drive-by shooting at Town South Food Mart on Staring Lane, the Baton Rouge Police Department said.

Officials received the call around 9:20 p.m.; the victim suffered a gunshot wound to the leg, according to BRPD officials at the scene.

No other information was immediately available.

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BRPD: One person injured following drive-by shooting...
BRPD: One person injured following drive-by shooting at Town South Food Mart on Staring Lane
BATON ROUGE - One person was injured in a drive-by shooting at Town South Food Mart on Staring Lane, the... More >>
2 days ago Tuesday, April 21 2026 Apr 21, 2026 Tuesday, April 21, 2026 10:10:55 PM CDT April 21, 2026

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