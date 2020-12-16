BRPD officer took muscle car for joyride while on duty, received a slap on the wrist

BATON ROUGE- Multiple sources confirmed to the WBRZ Investigative Unit that a police officer took a muscle car for a joyride while he was on a shots fired call.

It happened earlier this year, but Officer Kendarius Franklin was not disciplined for the unauthorized use of the car. Instead, Baton Rouge Police said he was disciplined for having a low body camera battery.

The WBRZ Investigative Unit learned Officer Franklin showed up in the 700 block of East Boyd to a shots fired call. Responding officers quickly realized the sound of the shots were actually coming from a Dodge Charger with a 6.2 liter V8 engine. Car enthusiasts rave about that vehicle and its ability to travel 182 miles per hour, going zero to 60 in four seconds.

That car apparently caught the eye of Officer Franklin who took it for a spin. The owner did not give Franklin permission to drive it, according to multiple sources familiar with the investigation. Instead, those on the scene watched in disbelief.

When the case was investigated by Internal Affairs, Officer Franklin was disciplined for having a low body camera battery. He was issued a conference worksheet, which our sources said is the equivalent of a slap on the wrist.

Those sources said that officer should have been charged for unauthorized use of a movable. Franklin was actually turned in by one of his coworkers who could not believe that it happened.

Kaleb Duncan lives in the area and said East Boyd turns into a speed strip. He is beyond disappointed that the officer who is supposed to be upholding the laws did what he did.

"I think if it was a regular civilian there would have been a way harsher punishment, and everyone should be held to the same account," Duncan said. "If you do the crime you do the time as they say."

Baton Rouge Police declined to be interviewed for this story. Our sources said Officer Franklin is a rookie officer.