BRPD officer shot in line of duty released from hospital Thursday

BATON ROUGE - A police officer who was shot while trying to apprehend a murder suspect was sent home Thursday after spending almost two weeks in the hospital.

Cpl. Derrick Maglone was greeted with fanfare from police officers and medical staff as he left Our Lady of the Lake Thursday afternoon. A motorcade of his fellow officers then escorted him back home.

Friends, family, and fellow officers wait outside of OLOL hospital for the release of Corporal Derrick Maglone. Maglone was injured in a shooting in April. Today, a motorcade will escort him home. @WBRZ pic.twitter.com/Wi3tpa3fwv — Tristen Land (@TristenLandTV) May 7, 2020

Maglone and Lieutenant Glenn Hutto were shot while tracking down a murder suspect, Ronnie Kato, on April 26. Hutto was killed.

Since the incident, Maglone has been in recovery. Fellow officer Adam Rhodes said his strength was something they never doubted.

"He was always known for being extremely strong from even before this, and this is just a testament to his strength and what he can endure," Rhodes said.

Considering the extent of his injuries, Rhodes said his progress is nothing short of a miracle.

"That was a big concern initially was if he'd ever walk again or if he'd have brain damage. The initial diagnosis for the severity of the wound was extreme, so for him to be where he's at and especially this soon is a miracle."

While leaving the hospital, Maglone flashed a thumbs up and even fist-bumped his friends and family.

"We're super impressed and excited about his recovery. God's good and we just want to be here to support him," Rhodes said.

A motorcade of family and fellow officers led officer Maglone on his victorious journey back home.

"Even with a mask on, I can tell he was smiling ear to ear, so I think he's excited to go home," Rhodes said.

Friends and family say they are thrilled to have Maglone back home.

