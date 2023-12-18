59°
BRPD officer on administrative leave after Earth Day encounter with teen
BATON ROUGE - BRPD announced Tuesday morning that one of the department's sergeants has been placed on administrative leave following an incident that happened during LA Earth Day on Sunday.
Police identified the officer as Sergeant Todd Bourgoyne. Sgt. Bourgoyne has been employed by Baton Rouge Police for 22 years, and was assigned to the BRPD Traffic Division at the time of the incident.
BRPD launched an internal investigation on Monday after videos of several fights emerged on social media following the downtown event. The video that perhaps drew the most attention showed an officer pinning a 16-year-old down on the ground as he punched him several times.
On Monday night, the teen's mom spoke exclusively with News 2 about the incident.
