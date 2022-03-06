BRPD officer buys lunch for six well-behaved kids

BATON ROUGE - A Baton Rouge Police officer received recognition Thursday for going the extra mile while working in the community.

Corporal Lionel Freeman was eating at a restaurant when he noticed six young children, brothers and sisters, all sitting at a nearby table with their parents.

"He (Freeman) introduced himself and told me how well-behaved my kids were," said Steve Taylor, the father of the six children.

Freeman says he was so moved by the family's sense of unity, he paid their lunch bill.

"No one has done anything like that for me and my family before," said Taylor.

Today the family of eight surprised the police officer with a dozen fresh doughnuts, and gave him a big bear hug as thanks for their memorable lunch out.