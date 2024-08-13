78°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

BRPD looking for missing 16-year-old girl

Related Story

BATON ROUGE— A 16-year-old girl who was reported missing on Wednesday is now home with her family, according to the Baton Rouge Police Department. 

On Wednesday, Baton Rouge Police Department said the teenager was last seen at the McDonalds near the corner of Wooddale and Florida boulevards.

Monday afternoon, BRPD said she was found without incident and is in good health. 

News
16-year-old girl found in Baton Rouge after...
16-year-old girl found in Baton Rouge after going missing Wednesday
BATON ROUGE— A 16-year-old girl who was reported missing on Wednesday is now home with her family, according to the... More >>
14 hours ago Monday, August 12 2024 Aug 12, 2024 Monday, August 12, 2024 2:55:00 PM CDT August 12, 2024

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days