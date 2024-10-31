BRPD investigating shooting off Scotland Avenue on Monday

BATON ROUGE - A juvenile was injured in a shooting Monday afternoon when someone nearby was playing with a handgun.

The shooting happened around 4:40 p.m. on Sparta Avenue near Scotland Avenue. The Baton Rouge Police Department said a juvenile was shot when an unknown person was playing with a handgun nearby.

The juvenile's injuries was not life-threatening and they are expected to survive.

Anyone with further information regarding the shooting is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867.