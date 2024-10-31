77°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

BRPD investigating shooting off Scotland Avenue on Monday

Related Story

BATON ROUGE - A juvenile was injured in a shooting Monday afternoon when someone nearby was playing with a handgun. 

The shooting happened around 4:40 p.m. on Sparta Avenue near Scotland Avenue. The Baton Rouge Police Department said a juvenile was shot when an unknown person was playing with a handgun nearby. 

The juvenile's injuries was not life-threatening and they are expected to survive. 

Anyone with further information regarding the shooting is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867.

News
Juvenile shot Monday while handgun was being...
Juvenile shot Monday while handgun was being played with nearby
BATON ROUGE - A juvenile was injured in a shooting Monday afternoon when someone nearby was playing with a handgun.... More >>
2 days ago Tuesday, October 29 2024 Oct 29, 2024 Tuesday, October 29, 2024 10:18:00 AM CDT October 29, 2024
BRPD investigating shooting off Scotland Avenue on...
BRPD investigating shooting off Scotland Avenue on Monday
BATON ROUGE - Baton Rouge Police officers are investigating a shooting that happened Monday along Scotland Avenue. BRPD said... More >>
2 days ago Monday, October 28 2024 Oct 28, 2024 Monday, October 28, 2024 5:07:00 PM CDT October 28, 2024

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days