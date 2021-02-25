BRPD investigating 'forceful' arrest of a 13-year-old caught on video

BATON ROUGE - A video of an encounter between BRPD officers and a group of juveniles Sunday has prompted a response from the mayor and an internal investigation at the department.

The video showed a Baton Rouge police officer pinning one of the children to the ground in a headlock. Another one of the juveniles was seen struggling with police before being shoved against a police vehicle and handcuffed.

Police Chief Murphy Paul said officers had been called to that same area along Goodwood Boulevard earlier that day for an incident involving juveniles, some of them reportedly armed with bats. Paul said officers were able to de-escalate that situation, but police were later called back to that area for another disturbance involving children.

It's unclear whether the children who were confronted by police in the video were involved in the earlier incident. Two juveniles were charged: a 13-year-old boy for resisting arrest, battery of a police officer and disturbing the peace, and a 13-year-old girl for resisting arrest. Only the boy was booked.

Mayor Sharon Weston Broome said during a news conference Monday that her office is seeking permission to publicly release police video from the incident. Court permission to release the BRPD video is necessary since the incident involved juveniles.

Chief Paul said the department is still investigating whether the officer seen in the video followed BRPD protocol but added that he has not been placed on leave as of Monday afternoon.

In an earlier statement released Sunday evening, the mayor called the video showing the officers' interaction with the teens "concerning."

Statement by Mayor Broome: pic.twitter.com/lbNTam1XUo — Sharon Weston Broome (@MayorBroome) February 22, 2021

A post on social media identified one of the juveniles seen in the video as Corey, adding that he was not seriously hurt and is back home.