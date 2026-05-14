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BRPD investigating after fatal shooting of 15-year-old along South Flannery Road
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BATON ROUGE — Baton Rouge Police are investigating after the fatal shooting of a 15-year-old along South Flannery Road.
According to BRPD, Christopher Reyes was found shot dead along South Flannery near Arlingford Avenue on May 7, around 11:05 p.m.
Detectives later learned that two males, including Reyes, were approached by a vehicle that opened fire on them while they were walking.
Reyes was pronounced dead at the scene.
A suspect or motive has not been identified.
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BATON ROUGE — Baton Rouge Police are investigating after the fatal shooting of a 15-year-old along South Flannery Road. ... More >>
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