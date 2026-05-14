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BRPD investigating after fatal shooting of 15-year-old along South Flannery Road

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BATON ROUGE — Baton Rouge Police are investigating after the fatal shooting of a 15-year-old along South Flannery Road. 

According to BRPD, Christopher Reyes was found shot dead along South Flannery near Arlingford Avenue on May 7, around 11:05 p.m.

Detectives later learned that two males, including Reyes, were approached by a vehicle that opened fire on them while they were walking. 

Reyes was pronounced dead at the scene. 

A suspect or motive has not been identified. 

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BRPD investigating after fatal shooting of 15-year-old...
BRPD investigating after fatal shooting of 15-year-old along South Flannery Road
BATON ROUGE — Baton Rouge Police are investigating after the fatal shooting of a 15-year-old along South Flannery Road. ... More >>
1 day ago Tuesday, May 12 2026 May 12, 2026 Tuesday, May 12, 2026 10:20:00 AM CDT May 12, 2026

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