68°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

BRPD identifies two officers placed on administrative leave following shooting that left man dead

Related Story

BATON ROUGE - The Baton Rouge Police Department on Friday said two officers were placed on administrative leave after a motel shootout left a man dead earlier in the week.

Officer David Jennings and Officer Gene Meazell, both assigned to the Uniform Patrol Division, were placed on leave after shooting 34-year-old Kevin Vallian during a Sunday shootout at the Super 6 Inn and Suites on Gwenadele Avenue, police said.

Police responded to the motel after receiving a call about a domestic disturbance before exchanging gunfire with Vallian in the parking lot. He was shot and died at a hospital and neither officer was injured.

A woman, 31-year-old Yushika Vallian, was also arrested in connection to the shooting. She allegedly made a series of threats on social media, via email and over the phone after the fatal shooting.

News
BRPD identifies two officers placed on administrative...
BRPD identifies two officers placed on administrative leave following shooting that left man dead
BATON ROUGE - The Baton Rouge Police Department on Friday said two officers were placed on administrative leave after a... More >>
2 days ago Friday, April 25 2025 Apr 25, 2025 Friday, April 25, 2025 2:19:00 PM CDT April 25, 2025

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days