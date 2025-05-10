64°
BRPD detective honored after identifying four suspects in shooting, armed robbery on North Foster Drive

BATON ROUGE - A detective was honored by the Baton Rouge Police Department for identifying four of five suspects in a shooting and armed robbery on North Foster Drive.

Detective Tiffany Smith and BRPD uniformed officers responded to a shooting and armed robbery on January 11. BRPD said Smith was able to identify five suspects through investigative measures and the use of technology.

Four of the five suspects were arrested for armed robbery. BRPD said this case required "extensive research that ultimately led to the arrests."

