64°
Latest Weather Blog
BRPD detective honored after identifying four suspects in shooting, armed robbery on North Foster Drive
Related Story
BATON ROUGE - A detective was honored by the Baton Rouge Police Department for identifying four of five suspects in a shooting and armed robbery on North Foster Drive.
Detective Tiffany Smith and BRPD uniformed officers responded to a shooting and armed robbery on January 11. BRPD said Smith was able to identify five suspects through investigative measures and the use of technology.
Four of the five suspects were arrested for armed robbery. BRPD said this case required "extensive research that ultimately led to the arrests."
News
BRPD detective honored after identifying four suspects in shooting, armed robbery on North Foster Drive
BATON ROUGE - A detective was honored by the Baton Rouge Police Department for identifying four of five suspects in... More >>
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
LSU baseball delayed due to weather, bats struggling late
-
Two Jaguars with perfect GPAs among undergrads receive diplomas at SU spring...
-
May Street closure significant but necessary step as University Lakes work continues,...
-
OJJ employee arrested for allegedly having inappropriate relationship with youth offender
-
Two more teens arrested, another wanted for alleged involvement in deadly Amite...