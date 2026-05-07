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BRPD arrests woman accused of stalking another woman after pepper-spraying her

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BATON ROUGE — A woman was arrested on Sunday after deputies say she allegedly pepper-sprayed a pregnant woman, leaving her hospitalized, and continued stalking the woman after the incident. 

According to arrest records, on April 19, officers with the Baton Rouge Police Department were dispatched to a residence on North Little John Drive for a disturbance. Upon their arrival, a woman told officers that 18-year-old Aaliyah Isaac was allegedly stalking her daughter.

The woman said that Isaac previously pepper-sprayed her daughter on April 9, causing a severe reaction that led to her being hospitalized for 10 days. The daughter eventually had to have an emergency surgery for her 27-week-old baby, whom she was pregnant with at the time. 

Deputies learned through video evidence that Issac was allegedly stalking the daughter, driving past her residence multiple times a day. The woman told officers that Isaac also allegedly followed her daughter to her job.

Isaac was arrested on Sunday for stalking, aggravated assault and aggravated battery. 

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BRPD arrests woman accused of stalking another...
BRPD arrests woman accused of stalking another woman after pepper-spraying her
BATON ROUGE — A woman was arrested on Sunday after deputies say she allegedly pepper-sprayed a pregnant woman, leaving her... More >>
2 days ago Monday, May 04 2026 May 4, 2026 Monday, May 04, 2026 7:15:00 PM CDT May 04, 2026

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