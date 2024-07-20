BRPD arrests man wanted for kidnapping, multiple other charges after Wednesday night standoff

BATON ROUGE — Baton Rouge police arrested a man wanted for second-degree kidnapping and aggravated assaults after a standoff.

Officers arrested Travis Demond Thompson, 38, who was wanted for five counts of second-degree kidnapping and aggravated assault with a firearm. He also faces charges of home invasion, aggravated second-degree battery, domestic abuse aggravated assault and domestic abuse battery with a dangerous weapon with serious bodily harm.

Police arrested Thompson on Wednesday night after a "lengthy standoff" in the 3700 block of East Brookstown Drive where Thompson allegedly hit multiple people with his fists, a frozen water bottle and a ¼-inch thick glass table.

Two of the victims were treated for their injuries, which included swelling on one victim's face and a fractured jaw on another, the affidavit says.

A warrant was originally filed for Thompson's arrest on July 6 but recalled and replaced with a corrected warrant on July 9 when officers realized the warrant had an inaccurately listed charge—attempted domestic abuse battery with a dangerous weapon with serious bodily harm. It was corrected domestic abuse aggravated assault.

The July 9 warrant then had to be recalled because it contained a typo in the citation for the home invasion law. A second request for a recall was dated July 10 and the third version of the arrest warrant was dated the same day, records show.