85°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

BRPD arrests man wanted for kidnapping, multiple other charges after Wednesday night standoff

Related Story

BATON ROUGE — Baton Rouge police arrested a man wanted for second-degree kidnapping and aggravated assaults after a standoff. 

Officers arrested Travis Demond Thompson, 38, who was wanted for five counts of second-degree kidnapping and aggravated assault with a firearm. He also faces charges of home invasion, aggravated second-degree battery, domestic abuse aggravated assault and domestic abuse battery with a dangerous weapon with serious bodily harm.

Police arrested Thompson on Wednesday night after a "lengthy standoff" in the 3700 block of East Brookstown Drive where Thompson allegedly hit multiple people with his fists, a frozen water bottle and a ¼-inch thick glass table. 

Two of the victims were treated for their injuries, which included swelling on one victim's face and a fractured jaw on another, the affidavit says.

A warrant was originally filed for Thompson's arrest on July 6 but recalled and replaced with a corrected warrant on July 9 when officers realized the warrant had an inaccurately listed charge—attempted domestic abuse battery with a dangerous weapon with serious bodily harm. It was corrected domestic abuse aggravated assault.

The July 9 warrant then had to be recalled because it contained a typo in the citation for the home invasion law. A second request for a recall was dated July 10 and the third version of the arrest warrant was dated the same day, records show.

News
BRPD arrests man wanted for kidnapping, multiple...
BRPD arrests man wanted for kidnapping, multiple other charges after Wednesday night standoff
BATON ROUGE — Baton Rouge police arrested a man wanted for second-degree kidnapping and aggravated assaults after a standoff. ... More >>
2 days ago Thursday, July 18 2024 Jul 18, 2024 Thursday, July 18, 2024 11:19:00 AM CDT July 18, 2024

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days