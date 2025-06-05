BRPD arrests man accused of killing ex's new boyfriend in David Drive shooting

BATON ROUGE — Police arrested a man on Tuesday for allegedly killing his ex-girlfriend's new partner along David Drive.

Andre Franklin, 42, is accused of killing 44-year-old James Harrell early Monday evening.

According to Baton Rouge Police, Harrell and his girlfriend were being followed by her ex-boyfriend, later identified as Franklin, while driving. Police added that Franklin began an argument with the couple at a stoplight before the two vehicles drove their separate ways.

Officers said that the couple then went home but were later met by Franklin. According to BRPD, Franklin exited his car and confronted Harrell before fatally shooting him. Franklin then allegedly chased his ex and struck her multiple times before forcing her into his car at gunpoint.

Police said he drove off with the woman before eventually letting her go, at which point she went to the Baker Police Department to report the incident.

BRPD officers and U.S. Marshals then arrested Franklin and booked him into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on first-degree murder, as well as attempted first-degree murder, second-degree kidnapping and as a felon in possession of firearm charges.

According to police, Franklin has been arrested before on drug dealing charges. Court records show that Franklin's arrest was a violation of his probation for a June 2023 drug arrest. He is due back in court June 12 for probation review.