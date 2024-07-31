92°
Latest Weather Blog
BRPD arrests 61-year-old man in stabbing death
Related Story
BATON ROUGE - Officers arrested a 61-year-old man Monday accused of stabbing another person to death.
The Baton Rouge Police Department said 66-year-old Michael Kimbrel was found stabbed to death at the Colonial Terrace Condominiums along Wooddale Boulevard on Wednesday, July 24.
The following Monday, officers arrested 61-year-old Alan Coons. Police said the two were having an altercation that led to the stabbing.
Coons was booked for second-degree murder.
News
BATON ROUGE - Officers arrested a 61-year-old man Monday accused of stabbing another person to death. The Baton Rouge... More >>
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
2une In Previews: EBR Back to School Bash
-
Infant dead after being 'forgotten' in car
-
Disability rights group calls out anti-voting fraud laws for discrimination
-
No water, no shelter when property owner give notices to leave
-
DA unsure why officer once again arrested for domestic violence was granted...