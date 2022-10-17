BRPD arrested one for the fatal Cottages shooting

BATON ROUGE - Police say the second suspect has been arrested in a shooting at the Cottages apartment that took the lives of a pair of Southern University students back in April.

25-year-old Brandon Henderson was booked into the parish jail on Tuesday morning on charges of two counts of second degree murder and illegal use of a weapon.

BRPD officers said Henderson’s brother was involved in a fight at the Cottages apartment complex located in the 770 block of Ben Hur Drive in Baton Rouge. According to detectives, Henderson arrived at the apartment complex to confront the group involved, but was struck by a bullet while still in his vehicle. Henderson then fired multiple rounds into the air out of his car, according to police.

Detectives received results of the ballistics test that was conducted at the scene. Henderson would later admit to firing the shots that would eventually initiate the deadly crossfire between Henderson and the second shooter, Ernest Felton, who was arrested within hours of the shooting on an attempted second degree murder charge for striking and injuring Henderson with his gunfire.



LaShuntae Benton and Annette January were shot and killed in crossfire between the shooters at the apartment complex off Burbank. Henderson would be treated and released from an area hospital for the gunshot wound he suffered during the exchange involving Felton.

Only Felton was charged in connection with the shooting until the ballistics results were returned and analyzed.

Benton and January were buried in separate funeral ceremonies in their respective hometowns. The violent incident would go on to spur an anti-violence rally at the State Capitol.