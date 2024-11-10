75°
Latest Weather Blog
BRPD: Armed robbery call leads to drug arrest of convicted felon
Related Story
BATON ROUGE - The Baton Rouge Police Department announced a drug arrest that resulted from an armed robbery call Tuesday.
According to police, Steven McGee, 34, was arrested for manufacturing and distributing both schedule one and schedule two drugs alongside illegal carrying of a firearm with a controlled dangerous substance.
BRPD uniformed officers confiscated 383 grams of marijuana, 240 fentanyl pills and a handgun. McGee is a convicted felon.
Image credit to BRPD.
News
BATON ROUGE - The Baton Rouge Police Department announced a drug arrest that resulted from an armed robbery call Tuesday.... More >>
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
LSU fans flood campus for College GameDay as the Tigers gear up...
-
Towing rate increases coming up at commission meeting, what to know
-
Scotlandville senior representing the state in national youth leadership organization
-
2une In Tailgate: LSU vs Alabama
-
LSU fans divided over live tiger at football game