BRPD: 18-year-old wanted for shooting a father after allegedly bullying daughter at Newcastle Avenue

BATON ROUGE - An 18-year-old is wanted for allegedly shooting a man who said he was defending his daughter from being mocked last month off of Newcastle Avenue, according to the Baton Rouge Police Department.

Jerry Huggins allegedly shot Corey Breaux three times after a confrontation that stemmed from a group of teenagers taunting Breaux's daughter. Breaux has been in and out of the hospital since the shooting.

Baton Rouge Police warn anyone who may be aiding in hiding Huggins that they could face charges as well.

"If you know that they have been actively involved in a criminal act, if you know that they have a warrant for their arrest, if you know that we are looking for them, you will be held accountable for assisting them," BRPD spokesperson Lt. L'Jean McKneely said.

BRPD will be actively looking for the other two people who were with Huggins during the shooting.

"There were a number of people there, one person had a disability. Once we made contact with Mr. Huggins, we will continue our investigation to identify the other persons who were there," he said.

The department urges anyone with information on Huggins' whereabouts to reach out to the department.