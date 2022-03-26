Latest Weather Blog
Broome to hold final public meeting to discuss half-cent road tax
EAST BATON ROUGE - Following weeks of meetings drumming up public support, East Baton Rouge Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome has one more chance to push her half-cent road tax ahead of Wednesday's Metro Council meeting.
Mayor Broome's Tuesday public meeting is the final one she is hosting to allow residents in the parish to see the plans for the half-cent sale tax plan. If approved by the Metro Council Wednesday, the tax will go to the voters.
If the tax is approved by voters, it would last 30 years beginning next April.
The tax would cover the entire parish, funding more than 50 projects planned by the mayor's office. All the work comes with a price tag of nearly a billion dollars. That money would cover costs to widen congested roads, connect dozens of traffic lights to the traffic control center, build sidewalks, and improve drainage.
Tuesday's meeting will be held at the Zachary City Hall from 6 p.m. until 7:30 p.m.
