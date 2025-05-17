British TikTok duo Josh & Jase arrive in Baton Rouge after touring Louisiana, trying Cajun food

BATON ROUGE - Two British TikTok influencers, "Josh & Jase," made their way to the capital city Thursday after going through the state.

British TikTok stars Joshua Cauldwell and Jason Riley reached stardom with their adventures in America trying different food. Lately, they've reached a larger audience here.

"We didn't think it would blow up like it has in Louisiana, we just thought we'd just try some crawfish, everyone will be happy but people are going mad, aren't they? Like people are going crazy," Cauldwell said.

The duo is from England and they've been documenting their travels all around the United States, and now, right here in Louisiana. They say this journey started with curiosity.

"We only get so much information from America, so we are only drip fed certain things. We wanted to find out what it was like for ourselves, certain states, maybe places tourists don't go to and we'll just dive in head first and see what happens," Riley said.

They began their journey in Shreveport where they said they may have "booked the worst hotel in America" before leaving to L'Auberge in Lake Charles. In Lake Charles, they tried po-boys and crawfish.

The two went West Monroe and met with members of Duck Dynasty. They also made stops in Scott, Rayne and Houma.

The duo posted themselves outside of Alex Box Stadium earlier Thursday, and the highlight of the city for them was one man, or one cat.

"We saw the man, the main man, we saw the big ol' tiger. We got the coolest photo with Mike, he was bathing; [it was] the only time I've wanted to take a photo with a man in the bath," they said.

Josh and Jase also stopped at Elsie's Plate and Pie for lunch. While in Louisiana, they've also enjoyed frog legs, gumbo, oysters and spicy Cajun crawfish for the first time.

"I was like my British heritage is getting attacked, my ancestors are rolling in their graves looking at me, but you know what I’m used to now, it took me a few weeks but I'm there I think I’m Cajun," Cauldwell said.

They’ve even fed alligators in the Louisiana swamps.

”We haven't swam in the water yet, we're not there yet. We draw the line somewhere, maybe not, maybe the next video is swimming with the alligators, stay tuned," Cauldwell said.

They say the hospitality of the state has surpassed all other experiences.

“They're like come here baby, yeah, they want to mother us, even the lady in reception was like hello my babies and I'm like hello," the two said.

Josh and Jase are now headed to New Orleans before they head back to England.