Bridge closure coming to Ascension Parish

PRAIRIEVILLE- Road signs went up overnight this week, preparing drivers for the summer closure of a busy interstate overpass in Ascension Parish. Residents who live just west of I-10 along Bluff Road (Hwy 928) will have about a 20-minute detour added to their drive.

"Predominantly 95 percent of our trips go across that bridge," said nearby resident Steven Susick. Most people in the area cross it daily for shopping and work in Baton Rouge and east Prairieville, he said.

The closure begins May 25th after school lets out and will stay closed until August 7th. The bridge will be elevated nine inches as part of the I-10 widening project and a damaged girder underneath will be replaced.

DOTD plans to synchronize traffic lights and install stop signs to streamline the detour through Dutchtown.

Alligator Bayou Road, damaged in the 2016 flood, will remain closed through the summer, according to officials. With the closure of the Bluff Road Bridge, residents on the west side of the interstate will only have one way in and out.

"I think they picked the right window with school being out," said Susick. "It would be nice if they keep [the bridge] a priority and get it done timely."

Work on the bridge should wrap up by the end of summer. The entire I-10 widening project from Highland Road in Baton Rouge to Highway 73 in Prairieville will take two years to finish.