Brian Thomas signs with LSU
On Tuesday, Walker's Brian Thomas signed with LSU ending his two year long recruitment. The 4 star wide out chose the Tigers over Alabama and Texas A&M among a laundry list of others but the real accomplishment is that even with the publicity that came with being a top tier recruit, he was able to keep his choice close to the chest until the very end.
