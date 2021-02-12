41°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Brian Thomas signs with LSU

Related Story

On Tuesday, Walker's Brian Thomas signed with LSU ending his two year long recruitment. The 4 star wide out chose the Tigers over Alabama and Texas A&M among a laundry list of others but the real accomplishment is that even with the publicity that came with being a top tier recruit, he was able to keep his choice close to the chest until the very end.

News
Brian Thomas inks with LSU amid hush...
Brian Thomas inks with LSU amid hush hush recruitment
On Tuesday, Walker's Brian Thomas signed with LSU ending his two year long recruitment. The 4 star wide out chose... More >>
2 days ago Tuesday, February 09 2021 Feb 9, 2021 Tuesday, February 09, 2021 11:47:00 PM CST February 09, 2021

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days