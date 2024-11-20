Brian Kelly speaks to media after third-straight loss ahead of Vanderbilt game at home

BATON ROUGE — After their third-straight loss sent them out of the Top 25, LSU will play their penultimate home football game of the season this weekend against Vanderbilt.

Head coach Brian Kelly met with the media on Monday to discuss the loss to the Florida Gators. The Tigers are now 6-4 following the loss. They fell out of the Top 25 in the latest Associated Press poll.

"We have a process in place and we have to stick with our process, and maybe there are things you have to tweak within that. And that's how I've operated for over 34 years," Kelly said about the loss to Florida. "I'm certainly gonna feel the pain of our entire state when we are not successful."

Kelly added that the team scoring multiple field goals from kicker Damian Ramos is not enough and that touchdowns from both the team's running and receiving corps need to be more common. He also said that the team is "giving up plays, explosive plays on defense."

"That is largely the focus moving forward," Kelly said.

Still, Kelly praised the offense's time of possession and number of plays — 42 minutes and 92 plays, respectively.

"We have a system in place, but it's not turning to what's most important and that's points," Kelly said.

Looking forward, Kelly previewed this week's game against the Vanderbilt Commodores on the SEC Network. That game kicks off at 6:45 p.m.