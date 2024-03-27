Latest Weather Blog
BRFD: St. Luke's Episcopal fire not caused by arson, still determining cause
Related Story
BATON ROUGE — One month after a fire destroyed St. Luke's Episcopal church, investigators are still trying to determine what started the blaze.
In a report published Tuesday by the Baton Rouge Fire Department, investigators said the fire was not set intentionally. Agents ruled out arson, but have not figured out what started the fire.
The BRFD, the Louisiana State Police Crime Lab, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the St. Tammany Fire Department are all working the case.
St. Luke's, a fixture on Goodwood for more than 60 years, has continued to hold services in St. Luke’s Episcopal School's middle school gym since February. One of the only remaining fixtures from the building was a columbarium, which holds ashes from members of the congregation who passed away.
News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Mandatory inspection stickers could soon be eliminated for Louisiana drivers
-
Man dead, child in critical condition after shooting at Wooddale Boulevard apartment...
-
Are Baton Rouge bridges safe? DOTD assures Louisianians after Baltimore bridge collapse
-
Former BRPD officer found guilty of malfeasance in 2021 assault
-
Mayor approves cash for BRPD overtime