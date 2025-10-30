56°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
BRFD: Man arrested for arsons on Airline Highway totaling $14,000 in damage

BATON ROUGE - A man was arrested for arson after causing around $14,000 in damage along Airline Highway, the Baton Rouge Fire Department said.

BRFD said that the fires happened between the 4600 and 7300 blocks of Airline Highway, with the fires including several dumpsters, trash cans and two vehicles.

Investigators determined Michael Daquilla, 45, intentionally set the fires. He was booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison for aggravated arson, simple arson, attempted simple arson and criminal mischief.

