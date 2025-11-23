58°
BRFD: Early Friday morning fire off North Sherwood Forest Boulevard was caused by unattended stove
BATON ROUGE — Baton Rouge Fire crews put out an early Friday morning house fire along Tams Drive off North Sherwood Forest Boulevard.
Firefighters arrived at the scene around 4:07 a.m. and put the fire out within ten minutes.
According to a BRFD spokesperson, flames and smoke were visible from the home's front window. Firefighters contained the fire to the kitchen.
A child was able to get out of the home before crews arrived, while a second occupant was found when firefighters arrived.
According to investigators, the fire was caused by an unattended pot on the stove.
