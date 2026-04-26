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BRFD crews respond to Desoto Drive fire; investigators say they do not suspect foul play
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BATON ROUGE — Baton Rouge firefighters responded to a fire in a neighborhood off Thomas Road on Friday morning.
The Desoto Drive house fire broke out around 7:12 a.m., with fire crews arriving around seven minutes later to find heavy smoke coming from the home.
Firefighters found that the fire had burned through a section of the home's roof on its left side before bringing it under control by 7:27 a.m.
Around half of the home was damaged in the fire, with the rest of it affected by smoke and water damage.
BRPD investigators are investigating the fire, but say foul play is not suspected.
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BATON ROUGE — Baton Rouge firefighters responded to a fire in a neighborhood off Thomas Road on Friday morning. ... More >>
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