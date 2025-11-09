69°
BRFD crews put out house fire along Sweetbriar Street
BATON ROUGE — Baton Rouge firefighters put out a house fire along Sweetbriar Street on Friday morning.
Fire officials said that crews responded to the scene around 7:18 a.m. to find heavy flames coming from the carport of the home, with both occupants of the home outside safely. The fire was contained to the carport within 30 minutes.
According to BRFD, the home sustained significant smoke damage.
Investigators are looking for a cause.
