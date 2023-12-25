Latest Weather Blog
BRFD: Arson to blame for car wash fire off College Drive
UPDATE: The Baton Rouge Fire Department says 46-year-old Lorena Martin has been arrested.
Investigators say Martin was seen on surveillance video setting fire to the automated brushes inside the car wash. She was arrested Friday afternoon.
BATON ROUGE - Fire investigators are saying a vacant car wash fire that happened on College Drive was set intentionally.
Fire crews received reports of a blaze at the Shell gas station on Bennington Avenue and College Drive around 11 p.m. Thursday. Once they arrived on scene the gas station car wash was fully engulfed in flames. They were able to contain the blaze but the building is considered a total loss.
Authorities say the car wash has been inactive for years. The building was believed to be vacant and no one was injured.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Baton Rouge Fire Department Investigators at 225-354-1419.
