BREC to vote on zoning plan for Baton Rouge Zoo, Greenwood Park
BATON ROUGE - After months of discussion, today could be another step forward for Baton Rouge Zoo and Greenwood Park.
BREC is hoping to finalize the zoning plan in a meeting Wednesday evening.
The master plan includes a brand new entrance to set the tone for the zoo's new look. Plans also include a new playground for Greenwood Park and rezoning to bring the two attractions together.
Phase one of the project will cost BREC about $30 million in savings. If approved, construction would begin sometime in the fall of 2020.
