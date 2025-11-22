BREC poised to unload little-used park near intersection of Siegen and Industriplex

73°
ST. GEORGE — The area's park system is considering a plan to sell an underused park near the intersection of Siegen Lane and Industriplex Boulevard.

A recent BREC study recommended selling Industriplex Park for $1.3 million. A review found that the 6-acre park is in a nonresidential area, is not easily accessible and has a low public value. It had about 9,000 visitors between 2018 and 2025 — half that of BREC's next least-popular venue, Meadow Park behind a neighborhood off Perkins Road near Siegen.

BREC's Planning and Park Resource Advisory Committee suggested selling the park and the BREC Commission could take final action Dec. 17. A public hearing would be required. BREC acquired the park through a donation 30 years ago.

Brett Wallace, BREC's assistant director of planning and development, told The Advocate that homeless people use the camp and that there have been signs of drug use around. An apartment complex nearby has its own recreation areas.

