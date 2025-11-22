Latest Weather Blog
BREC poised to unload little-used park near intersection of Siegen and Industriplex
Related Story
ST. GEORGE — The area's park system is considering a plan to sell an underused park near the intersection of Siegen Lane and Industriplex Boulevard.
A recent BREC study recommended selling Industriplex Park for $1.3 million. A review found that the 6-acre park is in a nonresidential area, is not easily accessible and has a low public value. It had about 9,000 visitors between 2018 and 2025 — half that of BREC's next least-popular venue, Meadow Park behind a neighborhood off Perkins Road near Siegen.
BREC's Planning and Park Resource Advisory Committee suggested selling the park and the BREC Commission could take final action Dec. 17. A public hearing would be required. BREC acquired the park through a donation 30 years ago.
Brett Wallace, BREC's assistant director of planning and development, told The Advocate that homeless people use the camp and that there have been signs of drug use around. An apartment complex nearby has its own recreation areas.
News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
East Baton Rouge Parish Library turns to community after failed funding proposition
-
In response to Kelly lawsuit, LSU board gives new president authority to...
-
City and parish leaders discuss how de-consolidated government would work
-
East Baton Rouge Parish Juvenile Court hosts fourth annual National Adoption Day
-
GET 2 MOVING: Ariel Silks at Gym Fit in Dutchtown
Sports Video
-
Zachary upsets Denham Springs to advance to the quarterfinals
-
Central beats East Ascension to advance to quarterfinals
-
In response to Kelly lawsuit, LSU board gives new president authority to...
-
LSU soccer advances to Sweet 16 with win over Iowa
-
Ole Miss athletic director says Lane Kiffin decision expected following Egg Bowl...